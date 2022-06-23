UPDATE: The individual who threatened to jump from an Interstate 35 overpass has been secured and the highway is open again.
The Temple Police Department is working the scene of an incident Thursday morning and has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 by North General Bruce Drive and Nugent Avenue.
A person is threatening to jump off an overpass, according to Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the city of Temple.
A negotiator and first responders are trying to work with the man to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, she said.
Motorists can expect delays in the area and are advised to seek alternative routes.
This story will be updated as more information is available.