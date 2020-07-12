Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is bringing a $546,000 budget amendment to the school board for approval Monday.
The consent item — which was added to Monday’s meeting agenda late Thursday evening — stated the additional funding will be put toward the “enhanced cleaning of campuses and additional student devices to support asynchronous learning.”
“There are two things specifically that we’ll be responding to immediately,” Ott told the Telegram. “One is to contract enhanced cleaning services and that has a price tag attached to it. The other would be to purchase over 1,000 new Chromebooks.”
More than $300,000 would be put toward purchasing the new Chromebooks, while $238,000 would be allotted for the enhanced custodial services.
Ott noted how an emergency declaration would need to be enacted to purchase the Chromebooks in a timely manner — something he is not aware Temple ISD has done before.
“To purchase the Chromebooks through our regular vendor … They won’t get here until the end of September,” Ott said. “We’ll be doing an emergency declaration, which will allow our technology officer to buy (the Chromebooks) from whomever we need to, to get them in on time.”
He noted how the district was waiting on results from parent surveys before making any purchasing decisions. That survey, which garnered more than 2,000 responses, closed earlier this week.
“We wanted to wait on our parent surveys because those results talked to us about devices, connectivity and those kinds of things,” Ott said.
And Ott emphasized how this budget amendment is in direct correlation with parent feedback.
“I’ll be taking that to the board and that’s in direct response to the parent survey results,” he said. “In the event that the governor has to completely shut down (schools), we would be ready.”
Temple ISD’s custodial services are contracted to a company called ABM, and Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said they will just be enhancing their contract with them.
“We are actually just enhancing that contract, and adding nightly disinfectant services that are above and beyond what we would normally do,” Boyd said. “It will add disinfecting with electrostatic machinery, which we will rotate around between campuses. So at least once a week every campus is going to be hit with that.”