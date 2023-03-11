Robotics competion

STEM students prepare their custom-built robots to compete Saturday during the FIRST Robotics Competitions in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Dominic Gonzalez/Telegram

BELTON — Students and mentors from across the state competed Saturday with custom-built robots during this year’s FIRST Robotics Competition in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.