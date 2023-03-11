BELTON — Students and mentors from across the state competed Saturday with custom-built robots during this year’s FIRST Robotics Competition in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Every year FIRST creates different challenges for the competing students. This year, students needed to build robots that could collect cones, stack cubes and balance on a moving board — all the while moving as fast as possible to win.
This past January, students attended kickoffs that announced the new game for the season. From there, teams had six to 10 weeks, depending on when they signed up, to design and build their machines with dedicated mentors.
“These challenges allow students to pick up skill sets in learning how to work together as a unit,” Lucia Sevik, operations manager for the FIRST in Texas Foundation. “We always joke that it’s really a small business they’re operating. They do everything. It’s not just about building a robot. They work as a team to attend judge interviews, raise money and plan out problem-solving strategies.”
The FIRST in Texas Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports FIRST robotics teams and events across the state with a focus on increasing accessibility for low-income and underrepresented students.
By investing in students’ participation in FIRST, the foundation hopes to address the growing demands of the STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — workforce.
Sevik said an event of this scale could not be possible without the help of the 75 volunteers that signed up.
One of the volunteers at the event was Roxy Villa, a FIRST Robotics Competition alum who has dedicated her time to give back to the event.
She said she has no plans on stopping.
“Things are a little different now than when I was on the team. I can see a lot more dedication from the teams. They take it really seriously,” Villa said. “I’ll probably serve as long as I can because something like this is so important for the community. The students are learning skills today that will benefit them in their future job searches.
“These skills in recruiting, fundraising, time management and team building are crucial.”
The 39 teams of high school students were competing in the Belton district event challenges. Judges will pick a few teams to move forward to the qualifications event in which teams will earn points to advance to the state championships to be held next month in Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center.
Kushaal Singh, representing Team 418 “Purple Haze” from the Liberal Arts and Science Academy of Austin, said he enjoys the camaraderie of working in a team of like-minded individuals, no matter the challenges.
“There are so many minds just building one robot. We have such a massive pool of ideas that we want to narrow down and figure out which will work best for our situation and that can be difficult because it usually means we’ll have to trade off another good idea,” Singh said. “What drew me in to competing is the tinkering aspect of it because I love working on stuff, but what’s kept me here is the strategy and teamwork. This community is one of the best. If one team does good, we all do good.”
Loving the community and what the event stands for is what brought Stella Carlin, another FIRST Robotics Competition alum, back to support the next generation of STEM students as a mentor for Manor New Tech High School.
“As a mentor, the goal is to support and help the students create the designs they come up with and lead them to the most successful path,” Carlin said. “The competitions are so important because even if the team isn’t ranked well, they all received incredible hands-on experience and were able to maybe find inspiration for future designs.
“Only positives can come out of something like this.”