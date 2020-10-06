A Temple man who evaded law enforcement officers throughout the city Thursday — including a high-speed pursuit through downtown — is now charged, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Quentin Jamal Powell, 31, who drove a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, evaded Temple Police officers twice, Bell County Precinct 3 constables once and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers later that day, Washko said.
Powell faces three counts of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle — all third-degree felonies — filed by DPS, Bell County Precinct 3 constables and Temple Police Department, respectively. He also is charged with assault on a family member causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor charge from TPD.
Powell remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $80,000.
Powell drove at about a maximum speed of 60 mph to escape officers, Precinct 3 Constable Devin Rosenthal said after he watched video of the pursuit.
Two constable units pursued Powell through downtown Temple from Central Avenue onto side streets near the Temple ISD administration building before zooming past Santa Fe Plaza and the Temple Daily Telegram on Avenue A and avoiding cars in a busy intersection. The speed limit on Avenue A is 30 mph.
The two constable units discontinued the pursuit Thursday afternoon because schools were about to be dismissed for the day, Rosenthal said.
The incident started when Temple Police officers were sent to T-Mobile, 2904 S. 31st St., for a domestic assault report. Powell wasn’t there, but he was found close to the scene. He later evaded officers but the officers didn’t pursue him, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
“The suspect accelerated away from the officer at a high rate of speed,” Weems said.
The Traverse, with North Carolina license plates, was seen by a DPS trooper at about 4:18 p.m. as it went east on Avenue H.
The vehicle matched the Temple Police description of a vehicle for which it was searching for. The trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren, but the driver didn’t stop and took off again for about 25 more minutes, according to Washko. Then the Traverse stopped at a house in the 2800 block of North 12th Street and Powell was arrested. He was released to Temple Police officers.
The exact speeds traveled by troopers through downtown Temple weren’t known, Washko said.
In August 2016, Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell added a special order regarding pursuits to increase public safety. The chief determined that “members will not initiate or become involved in a vehicle pursuit for a traffic violation, DWI (driving while intoxicated) or UUMV (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle) unless the suspect vehicle has been involved in a violent felony or where the suspect vehicle presents a clear and immediate danger to the safety of others.
Temple Police officers can begin a pursuit when it’s believed the suspect is trying to evade arrest by fleeing in a vehicle after an appropriate signal to stop by a law enforcement officer, Weems said.
For a marked police vehicle to pursue a vehicle, Weems said, the officer must have suspicion to believe the suspect committed or tried to commit a violent felony; it’s reasonable to believe the suspect will be caught; and the officer must conclude the suspect’s actions are so dangerous they present an “imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death to persons other than the officers.”
Officers must also decide if the pursuit’s risks outweigh the risks from the suspect’s escape, Weems said.
The officers must stop their control of the pursuit when another agency takes over unless the agency asks for Temple’s help. To join the pursuit, the request must be made and approved by a supervisor.
The exception is when only one vehicle from another agency is in pursuit. Then the Temple police officer may, with approval from a supervisor, immediately join the pursuit until more vehicles from the initial agency are added or until Temple officers can leave the pursuit, according to Weems.
The watch commander can approve or deny the other agency’s request for assistance, he said. The pursuit stops at the city limits if the other agency has enough help.
If the end of a vehicle pursuit is within Temple’s jurisdiction, Temple officers may help with scene control, coordination, completion of supplemental reports and anything else needed or requested, Weems said.