The Temple Police Department said Monday three people who are suspects in the city’s first homicide of the year were recently arrested.
Authorities arrested 31-year-old Elizabeth Renee Moore, 26-year-old Concepcion Quinones and 18-year-old Deon Le Felland for their roles in the Jan. 16 shooting death of Roderick Keith Harris, spokesman Cody Weems said. The trio of arrests came after Temple Police detectives investigated the incident for more than a week.
The Temple Police Department arrested Le Felland on Friday and Quinones on Thursday, according to Bell County Jail records. Both Temple residents were charged with murder — a first-degree felony — and each are being held in jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
The Belton Police Department arrested Moore on Friday, according to Bell County Jail records. She was charged with murder, records show. Moore, a Belton resident, is in jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
Harris, 38, was shot around 7:45 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 600 block of East Young Avenue, according to police.
Officers found him wounded when they arrived in the East Temple neighborhood.
“Officers were advised the shot that struck Harris came from a vehicle that then fled the scene,” Weems said.
Harris was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he died from his injuries, Weems previously said.
Funeral services for Harris, a Temple High School graduate, were held Saturday, according to his obituary.