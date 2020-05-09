Temple ISD’s nutrition services staff has provided more than 38,000 free meals to children since the district first implemented the program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do not just have a handful of nutrition staff working. All of our nutrition staff are working in some form or another,” Ian Vestal, Temple ISD’s director of school nutrition, said. “We are rotating staff on a weekly basis to minimize staff exposure to each other.”
Vestal has been pleased with how his staff has turned what could be a challenging situation into something manageable.
Barbara Galaviz — the nutrition services manager at Jefferson Elementary — said it’s been a blessing to have the continued interaction with her campus’ students despite the circumstances.
“They don’t just come in for the meal, they come in to see us,” Galaviz said.
“We’re not teachers, but at the same time we are because we’re here for them all the time. We’re a familiar face and they tell us their favorite time is during lunch when they come get their meal … at least here at Jefferson.”
Local children from any district can obtain a meal at any of Temple ISD’s nine participating campuses regardless of their enrollment status, and students from Killeen, Belton and Troy independent school districts have capitalized on that.
“We have a family that walks with their children and they all go to a private school. So we get to see them after seeing them before,” Galaviz said.
But tears began building in her eyes as she discussed how Jefferson Elementary’s staff won’t have the chance to bid the fifth-grade class goodbye.
“Here at Jefferson, we try to do something special for the fifth-graders. We’re going to miss that because they usually come through the hallways wearing their caps,” Galaviz said. “But with them going to middle schools, we’re not going to have the chance to see them anymore.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott stressed how the district’s nutrition services employees never have had a break in service as their jobs require them being onsite.
“We have a lot of heroes that have surfaced through the pandemic, whether it’s health care workers or teachers. But I would say that the food service workers are absolutely one of the most consistent heroes that we’ve had from start to finish,” Ott said. “They look forward to seeing the kids, comforting them and putting a smile on their face.”
Ott believes these nutrition service employees have one of the strongest connections to the community, noting how their role can be just as pervasive as a teacher’s.
Galaviz’s Raye-Allen Elementary counterpart, Audra Peacock, shares the same excitement in being allowed the opportunity to interact with students.
“I’m excited to see the kids, so it’s good that they’re happy to see us, too, for the most part,” Peacock said. “This has been so rewarding and our (staff) volunteered right off the bat when the (school closures) first happened.”