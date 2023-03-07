Temple ISD trustees approved Sara Watson as the district’s next director of elementary education Monday night.
Watson — who has previously served as a teacher, AVID coordinator, campus instructional specialist and assistant principal — is currently the principal of Reeces Creek Elementary School in Killeen ISD and will join her new colleagues at Temple ISD in July.
She graduated from Evangel University with a bachelor’s degree in social work in 1999. She received a master’s degree in educational administration from Tarleton State University in 2005, and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2021.
“Dr. Watson believes that a child’s education can change their life, and that happens from the time they enter school at age 4,” Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership, said during the school board meeting on Monday. “She is excited to have a direct voice and influence with the instructional work of Temple ISD, which already has a strong reputation with the community.”
Watson interviewed for the position in late February, according to Temple ISD.
“I’m so excited to work with the campuses and the principals, especially given the instructional work that’s happening at the district level,” Watson told the Telegram. “Instruction is my heartbeat and my passion, so to know that I am going to be able to have a voice and be a part of that work at the district level is very exciting.”
She noted how Temple ISD’s vision — “to instill the value of learning in each student, and prepare them to be future leaders of society” — is what led her to relocating to East Bell County.
“Everything either has a direct connection to students or it speaks to students, and that is exactly why we do this job,” Watson said.
Watson and her husband, Joshua, have been married for 25 years and have two children together: Christian, a 16 year old at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville ISD; and Judah, a fifth-grader at Murchison Elementary in Pflugerville ISD.
“We have hired a lot of people within the district and that’s been very beneficial, but every once in a while we find someone outside the district that’s very talented,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Dr. Watson is someone that I’ve known since she was an assistant principal. Although I wasn’t on the interview committee when her name was recommended, I wasn’t surprised that she was because she’s very, very talented. So we’re happy to have her.”