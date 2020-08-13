BELTON — A man who on multiple occasions in 2018 violated a protective order wants a deferred adjudication probation sentence that is less than the maximum of 10 years.
The Bell County prosecutor, First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, insists Michael Sterling Mead is still a danger to his ex-wife and wants an iron-clad promise he will leave Bell County and never return — if he is sentenced to probation.
It has been almost a year since October 2019 when Mead pleaded guilty to violation of magistrate’s order of protection.
Mead said he wants to move on with his life. For Mead, that means returning to the Middle East for a security job or driving a truck, his attorney, James Whorley, told a visiting judge Tuesday during a livestream hearing.
While working in the Middle East would possibly keep him out of Bell County, it is possible that commercial truck driving would take him into the county.
Mead moved to an out-of-state farm and lives with his mother and aunt, he said. He doesn’t have a job, and said this conviction has “cost him.”
Whorley said when the presentence investigation was conducted, Mead hadn’t yet been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, but now he is. Mead said he wants to go into a group treatment program and individual counseling after COVID-19 and wants no restrictions placed on his life.
Newell voiced her concerns about Mead’s ability to follow orders, based on his continued violations in the past. He was recently re-indicted for an additional court order violation, she said. He has not sought any treatment or counseling since he left the area, and he is not on any medication although one was prescribed for him. Mead said he stopped taking it in April because he didn’t think he needed it.
Whorley said his client made “some imprudent, foolish decisions.”
Newell said there is a definite need “to keep the victim safe.”
The hearing will continue Aug. 18.