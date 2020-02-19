The Temple Police Department is searching for information that could lead to the identity of a robbery suspect.
At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 2701 N. Third St. in reference to a robbery.
Officers were told that a white man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black bandanna over his face entered the store and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).