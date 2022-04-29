BELTON — A state district judge lowered the bond of alleged gang member involved in two March 3 shootings by $300,000 after hearing a plea from a pregnant woman Thursday.
Jacquon Whitfield, 24, of Temple, was arrested on March 17 for engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. He was initially booked on a $500,000 bond. He also has a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a $10,000 bond.
During a bond reduction hearing Thursday in the 264th District Court presided by Judge Paul LePak, Whitfield’s bond was set at $200,000 after hearing a plea from Nikiya Russell, who is expecting to give birth to Whitfield’s child within a week.
“He’s the father of my child, and I need him here,” Russell told LePak. “I can’t do it without him.”
LePak asked Russell about Whitfield’s gang affiliations and what happened after he was shot during a gang feud.
“He’s changed his ways,” she said. “I saw that. He was supporting me, making sure me and my baby were good.”
Erica Morgan, Bell County assistant district attorney, said that Russell might not be fully aware of Whitfield’s dealings.
“I feel for her,” Morgan said. “He’s lying to her, or she’s covering for him. There’s two gangs feuding in Temple.”
One of LePak’s concerns due to the ongoing feud was Whitfield’s safety if released.
“Let’s assume this is a misunderstanding,” LePak asked Whitfield’s defense attorney Steven Striegler. “Is he safe if he’s out of jail?”
“I don’t know about any threat that he’s under,” Striegler responded.
Striegler asked for Whitfield’s bond to be reduced to $25,000.
Morgan alleged that when police approached Whitfield, he fled while passengers of his cars were throwing guns and drugs out the car’s windows.
“The danger to the public requires a large bond,” she said. “He’s where he needs to be. I’m asking the court to leave the bond at a high number that reflects the danger to the community.”
LePak ruled the bond be set at $200,000 and that Whitfield must wear a GPS tracking monitor before leaving the jail.
Whitfield was arrested after Temple Police pursued a vehicle while trying to serve an arrest warrant on the 2600 block of Nolan Creek Drive, according to a news release from the department.
The pursuit ended near South 24 Street and East Avenue I.
“After the pursuit and arrest, two handguns were recovered that were believed to have been thrown from the vehicle,” the release said.
Whitfield’s charges stem from a gang-related shooting in the 1200 block of 26th Street, where according to the release, more than 45 shell casings were recovered and one person was shot.
A police spokeswoman previously told the Telegram the man who was shot was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
A witness told police the shooters targeted five or six people and identified Whitfield as one of the alleged shooters.
Officers learned that the shooting on 26th Street was a retaliation attack after an earlier incident at the Wildcat Cutz barbershop on South 31st Street, where a rival gang targeted Whitfield about two hours prior, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 21, was arrested for the barbershop shooting and was being held Friday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $825,000.
Whitfield was held at the jail Friday in lieu of a $210,000 bond.
The two March 3 shootings remain under investigation, and no additional arrests have been made, Temple police said.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.