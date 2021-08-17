In a text message Tuesday, Temple city officials alerted residents that its phone lines were down.
City spokesman Cody Weems said that the Temple Police Department, along with Temple Fire & Rescue, would not have emergency call capabilities affected by the outage but that the regular lines to contact them were down.
Weems said the city did not have any information on when the outage would be resolved.
For residents that have a water emergency before 7 a.m. Wednesday, officials said they could call 254-215-1069 for assistance.