BELTON — Belton Police Department will host a Youth Police Academy from 9 a.m. to noon May 31-June 3, the city said.
The academy is open to students entering grades 6-8, who live in the boundaries of Belton ISD, including West Temple and parts of Bell County.
“Participants will take part in fun and interactive team building activities aimed at emphasizing the characteristics of honesty, responsibility, and attention to detail,” the city said in a news release.
The Youth Police Academy is limited to 15 participants.
Applications — due by April 29 — are available from School Resource Officers or at the Belton Police Department, 711 E. Second Ave. Completed applications can be turned in at the Belton Police Department or to a School Resource Officer.
For more information, contact Sgt. Candace Hawkins at 254-933-5840 or chawkins@beltontexas.gov.