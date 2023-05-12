Cameron Police Officer Josh Clouse died protecting and serving his community, his family said Friday.
The 39-year-old officer was killed late Wednesday night in the 700 block of East Seventh Street, Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said in a news release.
Several agencies — Cameron Police Department, Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety — were serving a warrant following a 911 call of a victim shot in the back of the neck by the victim’s spouse.
The suspect opened fire on law enforcement personnel, Clore said, resulting in gunfire between officers and the suspect. The suspect was “mortally wounded” and “one Cameron officer was wounded,” he said.
Clouse was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect was shot and killed at the home. He was identified as Albert Rafael Acosta, 29, of Cameron.
A statement released by Clouse’s family said they were mourning the loss of the officer.
“Josh died doing what he loved by protecting and serving the community,” the Clouse family said. “The outpouring of love and support from our community and from across the state has touched our hearts deeply.”
The family said they have peace “knowing that Josh is with his Heavenly Father.”
“He has given us the peace that passes all understanding even though we lost a true hero,” the family said. “We know that we can do all things through Christ who gives us strength and we will overcome. In being true to Josh’s memory and the amazing man of God he was, we would like to take this moment to let everyone know that if you don’t know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, please reach out to Bred Dusenberry of Harvest Bib Church in Rockdale, his cell phone will be with Cameron Police Department.”
“We would also like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Acosta.”
To honor Clouse, the Cameron Police Department parked the patrol unit of the fallen officer in front of the police station at 605 W. Fourth St. The community is urged to place flowers at the site.
Survivor Fund
In response to the officer’s death, The 100 Club of Central Texas activated its Survivor Fund Thursday.
“The family is facing immense grief and The 100 Club is acutely aware of the financial burden placed on them during this time,” the agency said in a news release. “Our mission is to help ease this burden so they can focus on honoring the life of their loved one. Donations to the Survivor Fund will be used to support the families of first responders killed in the line of duty serving our communities.”
“The support of our community is essential in helping The Club stand ready for those who stand ready for you. Donations can be made online at https://100clubcentex.com/program-fund-activation and messages of support will be shared with the family.
Donations can also be mailed to The Club’s office at 3200 Steck Ave., Suite 240, Austin, Texas 78757. The agency can accept donations by phone by calling 512-345-3200; or by texting “100clubcentex” to 44321.
The Milam County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Texas Rangers launch an investigation, as is routine in officer-involved shootings statewide.