Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews are monitoring the weather to ensure crews respond appropriately to any future weather-related scenario, the agency said Wednesday.
Currently, pretreatment, or brine solution, has been applied to Interstate 35 as it runs through Waco and problem areas in Hamilton, Coryell, and Bell counties. This brine solution will help prevent the formation of ice on the roadway as precipitation falls on to the road’s surface, TxDOT said in a news release.
The agency suggests avoiding unnecessary travel. If you do travel, use your seat belt; reduce your speed and increase your distance between your vehicle and others; be cautious on bridges, overpasses and other areas that freeze first; do not use lane control; and slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.