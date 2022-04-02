Voters in Bell County have less than a week to make sure that they are registered to vote to participate in school and municipal elections.
Thursday is the final day for residents to register to vote in this year’s school and municipal elections across the county. This year’s municipal elections will be held May 7.
Local elections include those for city council seats, school board seats and the approval of bond propositions.
This year both Temple Independent School District and Belton ISD will put forth bond packages, with Temple requesting $164.8 million and Belton requesting $173.8 million.
“We were asked to lower the package … and this is substantially lower than the last one and the last one failed by a couple of votes,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott previously told the Telegram. “So I’m hoping that the community will see once again that we’ve responded.”
In addition to local elections, voters also will have the chance to cast their ballot for two proposed Texas constitutional amendments.
The first amendment, Proposition 1, would reduce the property taxes paid to public schools by elderly and disabled residents. Proposition 2, if approved, would raise the homestead exemption for residents from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes.
Early voting for the municipal and state elections will start April 25, and last until May 3.
Voters in the county have until April 26 to request a mail-in ballot.
Residents can register to vote at several places, including the elections department, area libraries and Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
Residents must provide their Texas driver’s license or their Social Security number.
Check to see if you’re registered at VoteTexas.gov and click on the “Am I Registered?” tab.
Primary runoff deadlines
The deadline for residents to register to vote in this year’s primary election runoff also is coming up.
Those who want to vote in the election will need to have done so by April 25.
The primary election runoff is set for May 24.