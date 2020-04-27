BELTON — A Providence Preparatory senior was recently named a National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist — an academic feat that places him with the top 1 percent of college-bound seniors in the nation.
Jared Yost’s academic achievements also earned him the Texas A&M President’s Endowed Scholarship, and the Craig and Galen Brown Foundation Scholarship to help further his education as a mechanical engineering student at Texas A&M University.
He is described by his teachers as an exceptional student whose academic excellence and leadership is seen through his service as editor of the school’s yearbook, the Bighorn.
Jared also took top honors in his school’s annual senior thesis competition, securing him an additional $500 scholarship to Texas A&M University. His thesis entitled, “Narrowing the Gap: How Historical Scholarship Reveals Truth about the Identity of Jesus of Nazareth,” took first place in the first competition where winners were awarded scholarships.
“The thesis competition challenges our seniors to think critically and logically about their ideas, and translate those opinions into persuasive, well-crafted written and spoken arguments. Defending a thesis is a college-level accomplishment and Jared’s case for the historical Jesus superbly synthesized a lifetime of learning in all the disciplines,” Bret Billman, head of school, said in a news release.
Shannon Morrison, Providence Preparatory’s director of operations and community engagement, emphasized how his thesis’ success is the capstone achievement of all Providence graduates.