A Temple High School student allegedly punched a security guard Wednesday after the guard confronted him.
The 15-year-old boy was apparently upset and looked like he was going to fight someone. That’s when the security guard stepped in and the student became aggressive, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
An altercation reportedly happened, during which the student punched the guard.
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) regulations prevent the school district from talking about disciplinary actions for the student, Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
The case is active, Weems said.