The Temple Independent School District is always looking for ways it can improve the on-campus safety for its students, faculty and staff.
This school year, that mission — a key component of its 2022 bond campaign that Temple ISD voters approved last May — will continue with the construction of security vestibules at the front entrances of Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Raye-Allen Elementary.
They are the only Temple ISD campuses that currently lack the safety feature.
“We wasted no time after architect selections and assigned these projects first to a local firm in Temple,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott recently said in an email to Temple ISD. “Many of their employees are family members and/or connected to families and staff, so there is no question there will be a personal touch added to this project.”
The cost for MRB Group’s services — which is only for the design, bidding and administration of the work — is currently estimated at $50,400 but is contingent on the total cost of the construction, according to a Temple ISD staff report.
“We had $1.6 million allocated to these projects and we’ve already begun working on some of the planning,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said during a school board meeting last month. “MRB was gracious to already begin planning on this, even without approval of the contract, because they knew this was important for us to get moving quickly.”
The Temple ISD school board officially approved a contract with MRB Group on Aug. 8.
Although the addition of security vestibules to a campus are typically a summer project since it requires its administration to reroute front office traffic, construction will begin at all three campuses during the school year.
“I will tell you that we’re moving as fast as we can on that,” Ott told district staff during Temple ISD’s convocation last month. “We’re not going to wait. Safety is job No. 1. Period. You cannot do your job effectively unless you feel safe.”
Boyd noted that Hector P. Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive, Kennedy-Powell Elementary, 3703 W. Nugent Ave., and Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St., each has a large open space located just inside the main entrances.
“That affords us the opportunity to put a security vestibule inside all three of them at a fairly responsible cost, and without any changes to the structure and to HVAC equipment or anything like that,” he said. “What this (project) would really do is corner off that entryway. It would provide an opportunity for a person to be the gatekeeper there and certainly would create a really secure environment for them. It’s something that we’re excited to begin working on.”
Temple ISD is hopeful that each of the three security vestibules will be completed and operational before students leave for summer break.
“A lot depends on when bids are taken, and time frames for deliveries and so forth being what they are right now,” he said. “It’s really hard to really pinpoint a date for having these completed but we’re very hopeful that it’ll be sometime in the spring of 2023.”