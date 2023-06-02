The Central Texas community is rallying its support around Belton residents Jessie and Kristi Ramirez after their 23-year-old son, Nicholas Gage Ramirez, was struck by a vehicle last Friday when he attempted to cross North Main Street in Belton near the West Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue intersection.
First responders administered CPR at the scene before transporting Nicholas via ambulance to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he was pronounced dead later that morning, the Belton Police Department said in a statement.
“This is an effort to rally around this most deserving family during this unprecedented tragedy,” the HomeTown Group, who organized a GoFundMe fundraiser, said. “They have relentlessly worked hard to make sure their family wants for nothing, pouring into our community, and now it is our time to step up to love on them in return.”
Although donations are aimed at providing support for funeral, memorial, medical and excess expenses during this time, they could have a greater impact in the years to come.
“The long term goal is to provide a building block into potential scholarships, funds, and support platforms for others in the community — just as Nicholas would have wanted,” the HomeTown Group said.
Nicholas, who his family and friends remember as a budding entrepreneur, was a Temple High School and North Park University alumnus where he played on the varsity basketball and men’s basketball teams, respectively.
“I lost my best friend,” Kristi Ramirez, his mother, said in a Facebook post. “He’s been my whole life since I was a teenager. It’s not fair. This whole situation feels like a blur — like a bad nightmare that I can’t wake up from.”
She noted how he was struck near their home.
“Being in this house, looking outside and seeing where he took his last breath is so painful,” Ramirez said. “My bed faces the window where he got hit so every morning I wake up I have to be reminded, and every morning reality sets in and the tears flow. I’ve been keeping the blinds closed because I’m not ready.”
As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, $4,400 had been raised of the $30,000 goal.
Donors can contribute to the campaign online at gofundme.com/f/the-ramirez-family-in-honor-of-nicholas.
“If you feel led and are able, please contribute at this time,” the HomeTown Group said.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.