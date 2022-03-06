BELTON — There were about 250 entries in the American Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association Show on Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/Livestock Complex.
A lot of National Cutting Horse Association members who competed added to the better-than-average crowd, said Cary Sims, show secretary.
ASWTCHA is one of many affiliates of the American Cutting Horse Association, said Jana Lowe, ACHA president. It even has an affiliate in Australia, she said.
Lowe competed in two classes in this show.
“I call it my weekend hobby,” she said. Her day job is superintendent of Leggett ISD in eastern Texas.
ACHA has a show in Belton about once a month, she said. It also has a monthly show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham.
The many cutting horse classes range from professional level down to amateur, she said. An entrant’s particular classification depends on either the prize money won by the rider or the horse, she said.
Horses start competing at 4 or 5 years old, she said, and some can still compete at 20 years old.
“It’s a high impact sport,” Lowe said. “With the stopping and starting, you have to be aware of any pain they are experiencing and get them checked out, and whatever treatment is needed to keep them safe.”
The horses have to work at maximum capacity every time they show, she said.
“The horses have way better doctor coverage than I do,” she said.
A cutting horse competition is very much a family sport, Lowe said.
“You see a lot of kids running around,” she said. “They know each other. That’s the atmosphere we try to provide.”
Some people ride cutting horses as a hobby, she said. “It’s an expensive hobby, but it’s a hobby,” she said.
Other people do this for a living, she said. Trainers charge from $800 to $1,400 a month to keep a horse in training, she said. It generally takes two years to train a cutting horse.
“Some train their horses year-round,” she said. “Some, as they need to, work in a trainer. There are people who work their own horses at home. As with anything, you can spend as much as you want.”
It has been a fun sport, she said, and for the uninitiated the skill of the horses makes it look fun and easy.
“But when you get on them it’s a lot harder than it looks,” she said.
On Saturday afternoon, Hunter Hightower of College Station had yet to ride. A national cutting horse champion when he was a senior at Lipan High School, he said he hasn’t done much since then.
“I’ve been here several times,” he said of the Belton arena. “The cows look pretty rough today.”
He would be riding three different horses in the show, he said, and is a third generation cutting horse trainer.
“I like being able to teach the horse how to control the cow,” he said.
As for the history of cutting horses, he said the breeding program has done a phenomenal job.
“When it first started, they were just ranch horses,” he said. “It’s become highly specialized. It’s become quite a science.”
Trainers start working with the horses as 2-year-olds, he said. Most of them are born with a lot of cow sense, he said, and it’s the trainer’s job to teach them how to use that.
“It’s like a sculptor,” he said. “Everything’s already in there. We have to just fine tune and reveal what’s been there all along.”