People danced with a purpose Wednesday.
The Garden Estates of Temple hosted a drive-through dance contest, inviting participants to kick up their heels in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Participants paid a $20 entry fee before driving up to the Garden Estates community, 5320 205 Loop, and dancing to hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
“This is a fun way for people to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association and provide some entertainment for residents of the Garden Estates at the same time,” Christy Hill, The Longest Day manager at the Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas Chapter, said. “I thought the residents really enjoyed themselves and enjoyed the music.”
Lashawn Singh, director of sales and marketing for Garden Estates of Temple, told the Telegram how residents also enjoyed the opportunity for increased socialization.
“They were so excited, and as I was walking through a lobby, one of the residents said, ‘That was so much fun today,’” Singh said. “Both the residents and the associates enjoyed opening up a little more and being able to engage and socialize. Today felt like a normal day.”
About 400,000 Texans have Alzheimer’s disease, ranking the state fourth in active cases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. And to raise more funds for the nation’s fifth leading cause of death in the nation, Garden Estates of Temple will now be holding a raffle.
“We ended up not voting for a winner today, since we didn’t get as big of a turnout as we would have liked. I think the rain might have impacted some of the schedule,” Singh said. “So we’re going to carry over the prize to a raffle to get more funds before turning in the money to the Alzheimer’s Association next week.”
Interested participants can call Garden Estates of Temple at 254-770-1017 for information.