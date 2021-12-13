BELTON — A Belton man was indicted on a felony charge Dec. 1 after police say he assaulted a Bell County deputy with a screwdriver.
Jonathan Harper, 39, was indicted by grand jurors for a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.
On Nov. 4, at about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on the 3900 block of Tem-Bel Lane in Temple to an intoxicated man threatening to burn down a house, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Once at the scene, deputies encountered Harper, who cursed at them and approached while allegedly pulling a screwdriver out of his jacket. Harper allegedly threatening deputies with the tool, the affidavit said.
Deputies noted on the affidavit that they feared getting stabbed and used a taser to stop Harper but it had no effect.
“The suspect turned to run away from the deputy, and the deputy pursued him,” the affidavit said. “As other deputies approached the suspect, the suspect assumed a bladed fighting stance.”
Deputies tased Harper again, tackled him, and arrested him, the affidavit said.
Harper remained at the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of a $125,000 bond.
Antonio Jamaal Stonum
Grand jurors also indicted a Temple man who police said ran from them and threw marijuana out the window when officers initiated a traffic stop.
Antonio Jamaal Stonum, 34, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Stonum was driving a vehicle with expired temporary plates on Aug. 26 when he was stopped near North 20th Street and East Barton Avenue by Temple police, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The driver was making furtive movements in the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The vehicle came to a stop on East Avenue A. However, when officers exited the patrol vehicle, the vehicle again evaded. During the pursuit, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle threw a glass jar out the window and into bushes.”
The pursuit continued until the vehicle stopped in the 200 block of South 22nd Street, and Stonum was arrested.
Officers recovered the jar from the bushes and, after searching the vehicle, found what they believed to be indications of drug dealing.
Stonum posted a $75,000 bond on Sept. 10. He is due at the 264th Judicial Court, presided by Judge Paul LePak, on Jan. 1 for an arraignment.
Court records show Stonum has a plea hearing for possession of marijuana, between 2 and 4 ounces, a Class A misdemeanor set for Wednesday.
Other indictments
• Zantavious Lymon, 18, of Belton, two counts of burglary of a building.
• Jefferey Hodges, 31, of Temple, assault of a public servant.
• Cody Whatley, 36, of Walnut Springs, assault of a pregnant person.
• Malik Hudlin, 21, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Shannon Mollette, 40, of Temple, violation of a protective order and continuous violence against the family.
• Rachel Garcia, 32, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Johnell Jacob, 23, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Cory Summers, 38, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Douglas Lea, 50, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• John Reed III, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Derick Jenkins, 48, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.