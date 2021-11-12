Temple police said they are pursuing a higher-level offense against a woman caught on video throwing soup at a restaurant manager.
The woman was banned from Sol De Jalisco, 4201 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, after the incident Sunday afternoon.
A Class C misdemeanor complaint that was forwarded to the City Court is being dismissed as the department seeks a higher-level offense against the woman, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said Friday.
“The Temple Police Department is going to further investigate the case as a higher-level offense,” she said.
After an investigation, Temple officers learned the woman called to complain about an order she had picked up. Following the call, the woman reportedly returned to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation with a manager.
During the altercation, the woman said the soup she picked up was so hot that the plastic lid placed on top of it had melted, according to a news release. She then reportedly proceeded to throw the soup at the worker and left before officers arrived.
“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston said. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”
Earlier this week, police said the woman faced a possible charge of assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine but no jail time.
The restaurant manager said the spice in the soup irritated her eyes and caused nosebleeds, but suffered no other injuries.
Video of the incident received national attention after the footage went viral.