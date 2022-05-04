Due to a city-wide water service outage, all Troy ISD schools are closed today, according to a post from the school district on social media.
The outage was due to a water line break, which has been repaired.
"Our system still needs to replenish its stored water. That will take several hours," Troy city officials said in a statement on social media.
Until the stored water is replenished, residents can expect significantly low water pressure. Troy residents also are asked to boil their water prior to consumption.