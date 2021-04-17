SALADO — Despite all the smoke Saturday at the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, nobody was reaching for a hose.
More than 100 locals and others from around the state gathered at the department to participate in the first Up in Smoke barbecue cook-off fundraiser. The event saw 42 teams come out to compete in various categories for the best barbeque.
The cook-off, besides having a $3,500 prize pool for the winners, aimed to help raise money for the department.
Chris Hammack, owner of BD Concrete LLC, said he was one of the two title sponsors for the event this year and felt it was important to support volunteer fire departments — especially Salado’s.
“There are a lot of different cook-offs that you go to, but this one in particular, being a fund-raiser for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, is very important for a lot of the cookers here,” Hammack said. “Even if they are not from around here, volunteer fire departments make up about 75 percent of fire departments in the country.”
The 42 teams at the event competed in various categories such as brisket, ribs, beans, chicken and even Bloody Marys.
Hammack said a lot of what determines who wins at these events are the judges and how they are feeling that day. Hammack, while a sponsor, also competed as a part of Good Trade Cookers with cook Sean Hay watching the meats and making sure they were taken out just at the right time to be ready for judging.
Troy Evans said he drove from Port Aransas to visit some friends and enjoy the event Saturday, even taking part in a corn hole competition at the facility.
“We came to visit some friends who are cooking and just decided to sign up for all this stuff,” Evans said. “It is a good family event and you see all these people coming out.”
Bert Henry, spokesman for the department, said this was the first fundraising event the department has held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
While the department used to hold a bike ride to raise money, Henry said attendance was not as good and other groups had started doing them as well. He said the cook-off, which partnered with the Central Texas Barbecue Association, has drawn competitors from around the state and worked out well.
While setting up the first year of this event was difficult, Henry said it has done better than prior events and sponsors already were competing to be the title sponsor next year.
“It was a lot of work, but this being the first year we did this, we got a list of lessons and what to do different next year,” Henry said. “We already have our sponsors and they are lined up saying that they want to be the event sponsor next year.”