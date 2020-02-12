State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, is going back to school on Friday.
Buckingham, who represents Bell County in the Texas Senate, will speak to students in Temple and Harker Heights.
The first-term legislator will talk about state government to Harker Heights High School seniors 10-11:15 a.m. Friday.
Buckingham will then chat with Temple High School International Baccalaureate students from 1:30-3 p.m.
“As a former school board member and a parent whose children went to public school, I will always fight for our public schools,” the senator said in a statement. “During the 86th Legislative Session, I was proud to support House Bill 3, landmark legislation that will transform education in Texas.”
HB 3 pumped more than $11.6 billion into public education funding.
Buckingham — who represents Senate District 24, a sprawling area that covers 17 counties — is seeking a second term in this year’s election. She is unopposed in the March 3 GOP primary.
The former Lake Travis school board member will face Lampasas Democrat Clayton Tucker — a former kindergarten teacher and environmental researcher who works as a statewide organizer for Our Revolution Texas — in the Nov. 3 election.