BELTON — The line of costumed characters kept growing Sunday afternoon for the trunk or treat event at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Krissie Lastovica, the church’s education director, said the event usually draws about 300 people.
“There are more than ever,” she said of the day’s turnout. “Everybody’s so ready to get back alongside with the community.”
About 15 cars were parked side-by-side in the parking lot, most of them decorated with a Halloween theme. Families filed by for candy and other treats, many of the adults also in costume.
“We provide a safe environment for the children and the family, and are demonstrating our faith while doing it,” she said. “We hope the kids have a special day celebrating All Saints Day and All Souls Day. Today is our Hallowed Evening.”
Krista Kaulfus of Belton, the church’s business administrator, said the church family was trying to give the community a safe and welcoming trick-or-treat environment.
“I’m glad to see all the cute kids. I think this might be one of our biggest ones,” she said. “Of course last year, with COVID, it was scaled back much smaller. We weren’t sure what would be safe. We still know people who are ill. We’re praying for everyone to be well and safe.”
Libby Bartley of Belton was on the team that decorated Kaulfus’s car with a 1950s sock hop theme. That included Bartley’s poodle skirt from when she was in the fifth grade.
Bartley’s daughter, Grace, a junior at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, helped to pass out candy, which she has done before. Her friend, Brianna Mantini, a junior at Lake Belton High School, said it was her first year to help out with the trunk or treat.
It was also the first time for Ian Gardner, a junior at New Tech.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m really enjoying passing out candy.”
Jennifer Rice, accompanied by her husband, Rickey, and their son, Julio, 11, said it was their first time at the event.
Luz and Fernando Moreno brought Enrique, 4, who was dressed as Gismo. She said they had been before.
“I get a kick for him,” she said of the boy.
Brittany Daniel of Belton made the rounds with her daughter, Ria, 10, and two sons, Chris, 7, and Luke, 5.
“I’ve been going to this church since I was in the fifth grade,” she said. “I came back after my husband got out of the military.”
They went to Six Flags over Texas on Saturday, she said.
“We’re going to do our neighborhood trick or treating in Morgan’s Point after this,” she said.