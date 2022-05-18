Temple Civic Theatre will announce its upcoming mainstage and youth seasons and hold a meet and greet for the new managing/artistic director at a reveal event 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, a news release said.
The come-and-go event will be at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
During the event, guests will have the opportunity to purchase their season passes for one or both series. The mainstage series will have six shows and the youth series will have four.
Ruby Jett, president of the theater board of governors said she is optimistic about the event. “We are so excited for this new season and we think our patrons and guests will be too. This will be a fun season to work on and be in the audience,” she said in the release.
Like many nonprofit theaters after the pandemic, Temple Civic Theatre reportedly saw a conservative reception to their current season, but interest and audience sizes increased with “Inherit the Wind” and “Steel Magnolias,” according to the news release.
Fresh from a sell-out weekend of “Steel Magnolias,” Temple Civic Theatre Board’s Marketing Coordinator Regina Corley said she is optimistic.
“I’ve been in 15 onstage productions at TCT. This place is a second home to me and seeing full houses for a May show was thrilling. People are ready to come back to the theater and we’ve put together a season they won’t want to miss,” Corley said.
Temple Civic Theatre’s final show of the 2021-2022 season is “Guys and Dolls” and it runs July 22-24, July 28-31, and Aug. 4-7.
The reveal event on Saturday also will serve as the formal introduction of the new managing/artistic director for the theater.
“For several years, TCT has been managed by the board of governors. Our fabulous office manager, Martha Satterwhite, has taken many projects and the operation of the theatre has fallen to a small, but intensely committed group of volunteers,” Jett said.
Earlier this year, TCT hired a new technical director, Robert Coward, and with the announcement of the new managing/artistic director, the theater will round out its professional staff.
“We are so excited about our new (managing/artistic director) and cannot wait to see this organization that has given so much joy and entertainment to Central Texas regain its prominence in our local arts community,” Jett said.