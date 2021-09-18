Temple Jr. Wildcats is more than a local football and cheer program.
“It’s about enrichment,” Terris Goodwin, a Temple Jr. Wildcats co-founder, said. “By partnering really closely with Temple ISD, we can provide academic support through study halls, tutors and mentors — things like that.”
However, the status of the Temple Jr. Wildcats’ athletic season was in jeopardy just last month.
“We were $5,000 short of our goal and we were at our fundraising crunch time deadline,” Goodwin said. “If we didn’t order football helmets by (Aug. 6) we weren’t going to have the season,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin — a member of Temple High’s 2010 graduating class — said she contacted Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott for advice.
“I called him at 9 o’clock in the morning and told him our situation … and by 10 o’clock that night, he had raised about $6,000 for us,” Goodwin said. “We have 265 registered youths who need this … so it means a lot that he was able to reach out to the community for support. He’s so dedicated and I was just blown away.”
Ott told the Telegram he was pleased to help.
“I started with a pledge of $500 and just put it out there as a challenge,” he said. “Businesses and community leaders gave a lot of money … which I think is a good thing. They care about our kids, and want to keep them in our community playing on our fields and working with our coaches.”
Now the fourth-year superintendent is looking forward to watching the Temple Jr. Wildcats program’s success in its “pioneer year.”
“A lot of our elementary student athletes that want to participate in (youth league) sports right now have to travel outside of Temple,” he said. “So starting a program inside of the community for kids — especially those that don’t have the funds or the transportation to participate in organizations outside of Temple — is a really good thing.”
Although Goodwin is elated over the support the Temple community has shown through recent donations, she noted how the program still has fundraising goals for the remainder of the season.
“We’ve been knocking on doors and sending out sponsorship packet letters since January, and we still have some fundraising goals,” Goodwin said. “Football helmets were the most immediate need … and now it’s equipment like pads. There’s always the next thing to fundraise for.”
There are three ways residents can donate to the Temple Jr. Wildcats program online: by Venmo to @templejrwildcats21, by CashApp to $templejrwildcats21, or by PayPal to @templejrwildcats.
“Help us make this an amazing first year for these hardworking cheerleaders and football players,” Temple Jr. Wildcats said in a Facebook post. “We have received overwhelming support from our community and we are so incredibly grateful.”
A single player can be sponsored for $250.
“Make a donation, whether $10 or $1000,” Temple Jr. Wildcats said. “No amount is too small and anything we receive is a blessing for this group of kids.”