The results of an Internal Affairs investigation of two Temple Police officers and their use of near-lethal force that resulted in a suspect’s neck fracture during an October arrest likely will be announced this week, Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.
The chief — who said the department would be open and transparent — ordered the investigation of Temple Police Officers Michael Sapp and Zachary Quick for their roles during the Oct. 1 arrest of Temple resident Kenneth Earl Wright, 55, on four misdemeanor warrants.
Officers used a Taser on Wright, who reportedly resisted arrest during the confrontation, which ended when the restrained subject told police he couldn’t breathe.
The Police Department likely will issue a news release and a link to the video of the incident that Reynolds said he would release after the internal investigation was complete.
“It should reach a conclusion. We will be following up on that,” Reynolds said Wednesday in an interview with the Telegram. “As I stated, I said I was going to put the videos out and the videos are going to come out.”
City spokeswoman Emily Parks said in October the city does not anticipate requiring open records requests for videos in the case.
The Oct. 1 incident
Wright was sitting in his vehicle in the 700 block of North 20th Street at about 3:12 a.m. Oct. 1 when Officer Sapp confronted the man, checked his identification and learned he was wanted on four misdemeanor warrants — possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs and theft, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Quick, the second officer, arrived at 3:17 a.m. Sapp told Wright he was being detained and attempted to place him in handcuffs.
Wright reportedly resisted and tried to get away from the officers. Sapp caught up to Wright in front of the vehicle and tried to take him to the ground while Wright reportedly resisted him. That is when Wright said he couldn’t breathe.
Quick repeatedly told Wright to get on the ground, and Wright kept saying he couldn’t breathe. The officers told him to put his hands behind his back, but Wright reportedly kept resisting.
Sapp told Quick to use his Taser to stun Wright, who responded, “For what, man? For what?”
Wright was then placed in handcuffs by 3:18 a.m. — a minute after the second officer arrived and six minutes after the first officer saw him, according to city news releases. At that point, Sapp told Wright he was arrested for outstanding warrants, and notified EMS and a supervisor.
Three minutes after he was put into handcuffs, Wright said his back hurt. EMS arrived within 10 minutes and took Wright at 3:52 a.m. to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the news releases said.
Temple Police later learned Wright was treated for a neck fracture and probably would be released from the hospital. It’s unknown if the injuries were received during the event or if Wright already had them.
Sapp and Quick were not placed on administrative leave after Reynolds reviewed the incident.
Neither Sapp nor Quick had any prior disciplinary actions.
Sapp was hired as a Temple officer on Jan. 18, 2013, and received commendations include a Chief’s Commendation Letter, a lifesaving award and Rookie of the Year award.
Quick, hired July 8, 2019, received a lifesaving award.
Both officers suffered minor injuries, mostly scratches and scrapes, and one was treated at the hospital.
During a vehicle search, officers found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, so Wright was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Internal investigation
Reynolds, who started as Temple Police chief in June, said he ordered the investigation “out of abundance of caution and with a desire for thoroughness.”
A comparison of Temple Police’s use of force continuum and the force used in Wright’s arrest showed the officers used a combination of techniques that stopped short of lethal force, Reynolds said.
The Internal Affairs investigation goal is to seek the facts and find if any policy, procedural or state laws were violated, Reynolds said.
“It should also be remembered that the purpose of these investigations is to fact find and determine what occurred during this incident,” Reynolds previously said. “This issue is a matter of concern for both the public and law enforcement officers locally and nationally. It is critical that the Temple Police Department and its officers ensure the health and safety of our residents and each other.”