The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, produced Muggle Mayhem on Saturday for those who wanted to learn more about magic.
Many of the museum staff members were dressed as magical characters, including Mike Hicks, museum director, who wore a gray wig and matching floor-length robe. He said this was the museum’s third time to hold the event.
“It’s very popular,” he said. “All 300 tickets sold out.”
Genevieve Stockburger, museum education coordinator, said there were five stations for each 15-minute tour. Tours ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
At the first station, she said, the children got to make a wand out of a wooden stick. A handout listed types of wood used, from alder to yew. It also had a beginner’s guide to wand motions. Some of the simpler ones were a triangle, the letter R and a backward numeral 4.
As for types of core stuffing for the wands, the handout listed three. Unicorn hair is supposed to produce the most consistent magic. Dragon heartstrings are rated as the most powerful and flamboyant. And Phoenix feathers may take longer but are said to have the greatest range of magic.
There also was a spell class, possibly useful for those taking in the event — most of them couples with small children. One of the spells was how to open a lock. Another was how to silence someone. Also possibly handy around the house was another — how to turn an object into stone. One spell was said to make a surface waterproof. Also, just in case, there was the one for forcing a werewolf to return to human form.
At the herbology class, Stockburger said the children could make a clay figure and put it in a small pot. Then they added a little moss and a few green leaves. Toadstools, mandrakes and geraniums were among the plants listed as usable in making magic.
“We sell out every time we do this,” Stockburger said. “We hope to make it bigger as time goes on.”
She indicated a long, darkened hallway, where Angela McCleaf, museum curator, was setting up shadowy emblems and figures, and working on a fog machine.
“This is like the creepy area,” McCleaf said. “We’re trying to create an atmosphere. We’re having fun with it.”
At the end of the hall, several vendors had magic-related wares on display.
Jonathan Morales of Vicarious Visions Art and Design showed off his digital and traditional art work. He’s been in business for about 13 years, he said.
“I have a pretty good following of fans,” he said.
This was his first time to show his art at the museum. He got recommended by museum team members who had bought some of his work, he said.
Rob Brandenburg of Temple was working with the Candy and More display. It had lots of candy, magical items and other retail merchandise.
Anthony Cobo of Temple said his store, The Parlour Antiques & Oddities, at 111 N. Main St. opened about two years ago and has been doing well.
His display had such things as a stuffed fox, a frog and a chicken hawk
“Anything that’s old and antique, and oddities that are a little bit different and strange, that you won’t see at the normal store,” he said.