Temple made plans for its future last week when it purchased 100 acres of land in the southeast part of the city.
Temple’s fast growth means land — in prime positions across the city — is being quickly snapped up by developers. One of these tracts was purchased in a 4-0 vote by the City Council last week.
The purchases, from three separate landowners in the area, totaled an estimated $1.53 million.
City spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the city currently has no plans for the park but identified land in the area for a new park.
“Currently there are no finalized details as to the timeline of construction as the process is under discussion,” Nowlin said. “The city will undergo a master planning process when ready to develop the park. This area was identified in the 2020 Parks Master Plan as an area for the development of a future park.”
Officials said the tracts currently do not have addresses but are located on land south of FM 93, east of Hartrick Bluff Road and west of the nearby railroad.
While the land surrounding the proposed park is mostly vacant, the City Council already has approved rezoning the land for residential use.
A large portion of the land needed for the project — 39.87-acres — was sold to the city from one landowner at a steep discount compared to what the land was worth.
Officials said Daniel Three Forks Farm Ltd. sold two tracts for $88,212.38, about $2,212.50 per acre. Documents from the city show that the land was valued at $23,750 per acre, which would have cost taxpayers $946,912.50.
In exchange for the $858,700.13 discount on the property, the city has promised to include the name Daniel in either the name of the future park or one of its facilities.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said donations of land, such as this, help the city save taxpayers money that can later be spent on other projects.
“We’ve been fortunate over the years for people to make donations of property, either outright or at a very reduced cost, as in this case,” Myers said. “That lets us expand our park land without having that cost directly impact our taxpayers.”
Park planning
Myers said purchasing land for parks years in advance was something the city routinely has done.
Some land, such as that purchased for Southwest Community Park east of Charter Oak Elementary, was purchased years ago and is only now having its plans funded in the city’s budget.
Myers said the city decides where to place new parks by looking at where land for new neighborhoods is being purchased.
“What we try to do in growth areas, where there is new housing and new neighborhoods going up, is purchase land for new parks before the land is all gone,” Myers said. “So that is our top priority, to secure the land, because once it is gone, it is gone. Then we develop the plans for actually developing the park land.”
Officials said future parks will be developed as needs and budgeting for the projects allows.
Myers said that, while the city has many priorities such as roads and other infrastructure projects, parks were still important for the city.
Nice parks that are easy to access for the community help make the city a place people want to live instead of just a place where they work. Officials said the city doesn’t want large areas of thousands of homes without a single green space or trail.
Many businesses moving to Temple, Myers said, keep parks and other amenities for their workers in mind when making the decision on where to locate.
“When companies come in and evaluate if Temple, or any given community, is the right home for them, they start with the basics (such as) if you have the land and water and sewer lines in place,” Myers said. “But, after those basics are checked off, it goes into a more nuanced conversation about if you have the right talent they can attract and things that make people want to live in Temple. And what draws businesses to Temple is the downtown and the parks system.”
Development of new parks in the city is on track, according to Myers, even as changes were made in recent years to how Temple would fund the projects.
In 2020 the city planned to fund new parks, and the restoration of old parks, with a bond that would have been voted on by residents. The city eventually did not go through with the bond due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city since has funded all of the parks projects through its normal budget, which Myers said currently works for the city.
“We will still evaluate when is the right time to potentially do another parks bond, but at this time, I don’t anticipate that happening right now,” Myers said. “We are just concentrating on using that existing funding source to upgrade our different parks and maintain the system."