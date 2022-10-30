Possible future park

Temple officials have purchased three tracts totaling 100 acres for $1.53 million. The land, which has no address yet, is south of FM 93, east of Hartrick Bluff Road and west of the nearby railroad, and could be used for a future park.

 Christian Betancourt/Telegram

Temple made plans for its future last week when it purchased 100 acres of land in the southeast part of the city.

