BELTON — Karen Hopson wanted to make one of her student’s lives easier.
Hopson, a bus driver for the Belton Independent School District, noticed an old truck parked in front of a student’s home.
“I started visiting with the mom and I said, ‘You know, if you wouldn’t mind, would you move the truck around the corner so it would be easier to get my student, and I can pick her up right at the sidewalk, and she could go ahead and help grandma get in the house easier?’” Hopson said.
The mom informed her the truck couldn’t be moved. It had been broken down for quite some time.
Hopson, a U.S. Army veteran, knew she had to do something for this family, who she knew for almost two years from picking up their daughter. She saw them struggle with a family member who contracted COVID-19 and saw her student lose her ability to walk.
“Even more of my heart was telling me I need to help this family. I put it in my heart — I needed to do something for this family,” Hopson said, explaining that after much prayer and a chat with her husband, Bill, she decided to fix the truck for the family.
She knew it would be expensive — but she didn’t care. It was the right thing to do.
“I felt like this family has gone through so much. They’re the type of family that never complains, and they were always at my bus stop right on time and they had (my student) ready and waiting for me. I never had to wait on them — they were always waiting on me,” Hopson said. “For a family that has gone through so much and never has a cross word to say or a complaint or anything like that, this family needed to be helped.”
Hopson hatched a plan: She would pick up the truck on a Saturday and get it to an auto shop.
Hopson called M&B Auto Repair, 1101 E. Sixth Ave., to see if the shop could take a look at the truck. They agreed and even had a hunch for what may be wrong with the truck.
The bus driver was on the phone again — this time with Stacey Frost of Frost Towing. They agreed to meet early on a Saturday morning in September and get the truck to M&B Auto Repair.
“He was able to load the truck and I followed him over to M&B,” Hopson said, adding they got the truck unloaded and she started to explain what she was doing for this family.
Frost listened intently. As Hopson pulled out her credit card to pay the $65 fee for the tow, Frost stopped her. He was going to cover the fee for her.
“She was telling me what she was doing, so I wanted to help,” Frost said. “We wanted to pay it forward. She was willing to help someone out, so we wanted to help out.”
Hopson thanked Frost and thanked God.
“That was our first little miracle that happened,” Hopson said.
Hopson hoped the truck would work again.
“After Stacey left, I walked around the truck and said a whole bunch of prayers for it because I needed to get this truck up and going for this family,” she said. “Not only did I want to give my student’s mom some hope, but the whole family some hope.”
The next day M&B Auto Repair called and said the truck’s fuel pump was on the fritz and it needed a new battery. Hopson was fine with it and said do the work.
Another day passed. Hopson’s phone rang — it was M&B Auto. The shop said the fuel pump was fine — it was the alternator that was broken. The shop started the work of replacing the part.
Hopson’s prayers were answered: The truck started working.
“I went in to go pay for the truck,” Hopson said, estimating the work cost about $480.
That’s when another miracle happened. The shop agreed to cover half of the expenses. Hopson said their reasoning for doing that was similar to Frost’s — they just wanted to pay it forward.
She drove the truck back to her student’s family.
“They were astonished that somebody would be taking an interest in this,” Hopson said of the family’s reaction when she brought back their truck. “My feeling in this was I just felt like they were so deserving of this. I felt like God was leading me to do this.”
Hopson’s kindness and extraordinary effort to help a family earned her a Big Red Heart Award from the district. But she didn’t do this for the award or attention from the newspaper. She did it out of the kindness of her heart.
“It was just a real blessing for me to be able to help them,” Hopson said.