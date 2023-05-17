BELTON — Nearly 200 Belton ISD supporters spent their Wednesday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center for the district’s annual State of the District — a celebration that showcased more than 25 students programs, recognitions for teachers of the year and a message from Superintendent Matt Smith.
“We had over 200 people respond and said they were coming today, and I think most of them were here,” Smith said. “We saw people in and out through those experiences and we wanted to bring it to you, because we’re so proud to be here and sharing your time with us matters.”
He stressed how the future of Belton ISD, a district that is projected to grow by nearly 2,000 students by the 2027-28 school year and that has two new elementary school campuses in the works, is what excites him most.
“I see our students and work out here — I know our future is bright,” Smith said. “I put my money on them each and every day because I know they will lead us to great things in the future. Their talent, their innovation and their dedication to making a difference is something special to be proud of.”
The Belton ISD superintendent, who trustees hired in February 2020, is thankful for the ever-growing partnerships the district has cultivated with surrounding businesses.
“Just two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to be at the Lake Belton High School INCubatoredu pitch night, and that is an entrepreneurship program for students where they’re actually not just learning about developing a business but they’re actually developing a business proposal,” Smith said. “They’re being coached by business professionals and giving the pitches in front of live audiences. In those partnerships, that coaching, that dedication to student learning truly makes those experiences amazing. I see our students, I see that partnership, lighting a fire in our students for the future and it’s exciting.”
He noted a recent survey that was sent to every Belton ISD household.
“I know that there’s a lot going on in the narrative around public schools in the state of Texas right now and I’m proud of what’s going on in public schools,” Smith said. “Our parents think so, too. Over 5,000 parents responded to our parents’ survey in Belton ISD and 87% of them said that they were proud to be a member of Belton ISD. We’re thankful for that support for that support that we have from our parents, and you know what, we’re going to go after that 13% too because we believe it matters for our students in the classroom.”
Every Belton ISD campus was featured during the one and a half-hour event.
“This is just a glimpse of the great things that happened in this district,” Belton ISD school board President Manuel Alcozer told the Telegram. “If anybody is down on public education, this is evidence that public education is alive and well.”
He noted his excitement to be leading the school board as its newly-elected president — a leadership role his peers unanimously voted him to during a meeting on Monday night.
“I’m excited about it. I’m excited to move forward,” Alcozer said. “We have a lot of great things going on. I told somebody the other day how you can go to every campus in this district today, and you will find something wonderful that is going on there.”