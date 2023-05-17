State of the District

Students perform a flamenco dance routine during the Belton ISD State of the District event on Thursday.

 Courtesy | Belton ISD

BELTON — Nearly 200 Belton ISD supporters spent their Wednesday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center for the district’s annual State of the District — a celebration that showcased more than 25 students programs, recognitions for teachers of the year and a message from Superintendent Matt Smith.

