A Cameron church fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, Cameron Fire Chief Henry Horelica said Thursday.
Cameron Volunteer Fire Department received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the Church of Christ, 302 N. Central Ave. in downtown Cameron. Firefighters saw smoke and went inside because at first they believed a person was inside — but no one was.
A lot of suspicious activity had occurred in the church, Horelica said, so he called the State Fire Marshal to investigate the “very suspicious” fire.
The fire rekindled at about 4:14 p.m., Horelica said. One of the rafters in the attic was smoking.
Two units and 16 firefighters responded to the fire.