BELTON — The 2020 Central Texas Boat Show and Tuff-Man Series Championship closed out Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Rick Smith, show director, said numbers were a little down this year for people coming out to see the boats and other watercraft, as well as the demonstrations, exhibits and seminars. In the past, the three-day show had usually drawn 3,500-4,000 people.
In the Garth Arena, Henry Niemiec of Killeen, adult leader of Central Texas High School Tournament Trail, announced the winners of the high school division of the Tuff-Man Series Championship. Brayden Baugh, 17, a senior at Robinson High School, was available afterwards to talk about his second place award and $200 check for catching a 15.6-lb largemouth bass.
Baugh said he’s been fishing his whole life and that rivers are his specialty. Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are hard lakes, he said, because they “get fished a lot, especially this time of year.”
“Study your books. Right place, right time, fish hard,” were his words of advice.
He plans to attend Texas State Technical College in Waco, where he will be trying to start a fishing program, he said.
Josh Mathews and Hunter Henderson, students at Midlothian High School, teamed up to win third place with a bass weighing 14.51 lbs. Each of them earned a $100 check. Patience and confidence are valuable assets in a fishing competition, they said.
Among the exhibits and activities in the exposition building, Robert Batey of Temple sat at a Free Knife Sharpening table, accepting donations for Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club charities. He’d been at the show since Friday and said he sharpened knives for 18-20 people. Most donations were about $5, he said, but some people gave more for sharpening three-bladed knives or kitchen knives.
His sharpening tools included a diamond stone, ceramic rods and a strop.
“Old school sharpening,” he called it. “It’s sort of a hobby. I enjoy looking at people’s knives.”
Around the corner and up the aisle, Tara Green, event manager, showed off the wares of Bath Expo Window Expo of Georgetown. The company does baths, showers, walk-in tubs, windows and doors. The people who need their services are in older homes, she said, and installation usually takes one or two days.
“Our products don’t mold or mildew,” she said. “We use cardinal glass.”
David Osborne of Custom Truck and Wheel in Killeen said the company does all types of truck accessories, such as Rhino bed liners, trailer hitches and Leer camper shells.
“We still get a lot of people that like to camp,” he said. “We get a lot of people who work in the oil field and a lot of those guys live in the back of those things.”
The company also handles tires, wheels, lift kits, Tonneau covers and Ranch Hand grills, from simple to elaborate. The big grills protect the front end from livestock and deer, he said, and some people get them for protection against fender-benders.
The company’s booth had a good turnout all three days of the show, he said. “A lot of guys are going to swing by and check out our shop in Killeen.”