Central Texans can learn how to better prepare themselves for hazards that could affect their community by attending the Basic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training class.
The training is being conducted by Belton CERT, Belton Fire Department and Temple CERT teams, according to a news release from Thomas Pechal, Temple CERT president.
Classroom date will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday from Sept. 7 to Oct. 26, with a skills day at 8 a.m. Oct. 28. To successfully complete the program and receive a certificate from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, participants must attend both the classroom portions and skills day.
The free training is offered to individuals 16 years of age or older. Topics include fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster psychology, disaster preparedness and medical operations, and terrorism.
The classroom dates will be held at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St in Belton, while the skills day will be held at Temple Fire & Rescue Training Center, 7268 Airport Road in Temple.
No previous experience is required, Pechal said.
“Upon successful completion of the training, if attendees are interested in participating in the CERT program, they are encouraged to research local CERT organizations and apply to the respective CERT,” he said in the release.
“The CERT program offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks,” Pechal said. “CERT members are trained to provide rehab services to firefighters at emergency scenes and training exercises.”
CERT members may assist in non-disaster duties such as staffing first aid booths at special events, and distributing preparedness materials to the public.
For more information on enrolling in the training, contact DeShon Williams at dwilliams@beltontexas.gov or 254-770-2381.