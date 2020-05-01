Registration for fall classes at Temple College begins Monday and will continue through Aug. 14.
Temple College offers more than 60 certificate and degree programs, as well as dual credit courses for high school students who want to get a head start on college. Core curriculum classes taken at Temple College transfer to all public four-year colleges in Texas.
This fall, the college is introducing a new program called “Focus2Finish.” Students will have the opportunity to take 8-week classes instead of 16-week classes, allowing them to focus on just two or three classes at a time. For more information on this program, visit www.templejc.edu/focus.
New degree programs available this fall include an associate of arts degree in studio art, which is designed for students who would like to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue a bachelor of fine arts degree, as well as an associate of applied science degree in business administration – marketing.
New certificate programs available this fall include construction drafting/design, mechanical engineering technology, business interpersonal skills, marketing and entrepreneurship, and medical office technology support.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Temple College has developed a new and easier way to enroll and register fully online at www.templejc.edu/apply.
Financial aid and scholarships are available, including a $500 scholarship for all 2020 high school graduates who live in the Temple College service area.
Temple College offers classes in Temple, Taylor and Hutto as well as online. Fall classes begin Aug. 19.