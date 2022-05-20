BELTON — Lynda Nash, the incoming chair of the Bell County Democratic Party, will host a discussion of Roe v. Wade during a Sunday event in Belton.
The discussion will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St.
“The intention of this event to get the conversation going about how the decision will affect our community and (seek) creating tangible solutions,” Nash, a member of the Harker Heights City Council, said in an email.
Nash, whose term as chair starts in June, said she wants to boost her party’s presence locally.
She has held discussions in the county to hear from residents on what the party could do to bring in more members.
“The thing that I think my party really needs to do, and what I hold near and dear to my heart, is hear what the people have to say,” Nash previously told the Telegram. “What is it that will make you come out and vote? What motivates you? What does the party need to do to make you feel like you belong?”
Nash, currently the vice chair of the party, was elected to her position in the primary election where she was unopposed. She will take over the leadership position from former chair Chris Rosenberg.