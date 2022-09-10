Tour Temple sold out all available spots, so there were a lot of entries in the car show Saturday along downtown Second Street.
During the noon hour, most of the onlookers stayed on the east side of the street, still shaded from the 90-degree heat. Dani Patterson, show coordinator, was set up there, greeting people and keeping watch over three big trophies to be given out later: Mayor’s Award, Best in Show and People’s Choice.
Her parents, Dan and Gloria Elder, are the owners of Tour Temple, and she said her dad loves classic cars. She’s a car buff by association, she said, and loves to organize. Proceeds of the car show will go to Rucks on Main.
One of the prettiest cars on the street was a torch red 2021 Corvette owned by John Petersen of Temple. The first Corvette with the engine in the rear, it has a dual clutch transmission and can go from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, he said.
It has a removable top and he’s added a lot of carbon fiber to the interior.
“I try to drive it as much as I can,” he said. “I had a 2000 C-5 Corvette for 21 years and I only had 53,000 miles on it. So my goal is to drive this one a lot more.”
He’s been married 27 years and takes his wife out in it, he said.
“We’ll go cruising in it all the time,” he said. “We’re part of the Heart of Texas Corvette Club.
They moved to the area a few months ago, he said, and being in the club has gotten them into a lot of social gatherings and road trips.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Down the line a ways, Leah and Gary Cooper of Temple were looking at a 1963 Chevy.
“He loves old cars,” she said.
“It reminds me of my youth,” he said. “I had some at one time.”
“Some youth?” she said.
His first car was a 1965 Volkswagen convertible, he said. He also had adventures driving his dad’s Rambler Ambassador, he said. He backed it into a monorail at Disneyland and smashed in the gas tank. His father never could figure out why it would only hold five gallons of gasoline.
“Cars back then were a lot more fun,” he said.
Andy Christensen of Temple said he has a 1972 Nova. He’s taken it to shows in Waco and Belton, he said, but didn’t enter it in this show.
He moved here from Connecticut about eight months ago, he said.
“I’ve been working on cars since I was a little kid,” he said.
His father had a 1968 GTO Pontiac convertible, he said, and a 1973 Grand Prix, and he used to work on those cars.
Bob Ritchie, 86, of Temple entered his 1958 Porsche Speedster in the show. He owns the nearby car lot, Texas Toys.
The Porsche only has 60 horsepower, he said. The old MGBs had the same size engine, he said, but would beat him in the straight-a-ways.
He bought the Porsche new.
“I bought it to race,” he said. “I raced it about 30-35 years.”
Racing got too expensive, so he changed to auto crossing, where it’s a race against time, he said.