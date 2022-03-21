The National Weather Service on Monday evening issued a new thunderstorm warning after severe storms passed through Bell County earlier in the evening.
The new thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m.
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: March 21, 2022 @ 10:00 pm
