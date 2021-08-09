BELTON — Belton ISD is partnering with the Texas National Guard and the Bell County Public Health District to offer free vaccination clinics in advance of the first day of school, according to a news release from Karen Rudolph, communications specialist for BISD.
“Our hope is that offering community-wide vaccine clinics at our campuses will make it easier and more convenient for families to prioritize the steps they can take to support a healthy school year,” said Marylisa Fanning, director of Health Services in Belton ISD. “We are thankful to have community partners come alongside us to help make this possible.”
A walk-in clinic will be offered at Southwest Elementary from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, during which anyone 12 years of age and older can receive a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Parents/guardians must be present for a child under age 18 to receive the vaccine. The second dose will be scheduled on site after the first dose is received. Southwest Elementary is located at 611 S. Saunders St. in Belton.
A second walk-in clinic will be offered at South Belton Middle School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations will be available along with other immunizations students may need to be prepared for the new school year. Parents/guardians must be present for a child under age 18 to receive any vaccine. The second Pfizer COVID-19 dose will be scheduled on site after the first dose is received. South Belton Middle School is located at 805 Sagebrush in Belton.
“We hope all community members, not just those connected to Belton ISD, will take advantage of this opportunity if it's helpful to them,” Fanning said. “As a reminder, Belton ISD does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but we’re happy to help make it available to those who want it.”