A man was shot with a stun gun Sunday morning by Temple Police officers when he reportedly resisted arrest, a department spokesman said.
Christopher Lee Wegner, 37, was the driver of a vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in a stolen vehicle case earlier that day, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Wegner remains a suspect in other active criminal investigations, Weems said.
The traffic stop occurred at about 10:54 a.m. Sunday when an officer noticed that a driver didn’t use a turn signal. The traffic stop occurred on Avenue M near 25th Street.
During the stop, Wegner reportedly took the keys from the ignition and put them on the vehicle’s console, Weems said. The officer told him to get out of the vehicle, but Wegner put the keys back in the ignition, started the vehicle and put it in drive.
The officer struggled with Wegner to keep him from driving away and used his Taser. A second officer went into the vehicle on the passenger side, put the vehicle in park and helped detain Wegner, Weems said.
Wegner was arrested, examined by the EMS and then taken to the Bell County Jail. He was charged with felon in possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs and had a felony warrant for parole revocation, Weems said.
Two handguns and about 10 ounces of what appeared to be methamphetamine were found in the vehicle, Weems said. Wegner wasn’t injured, Weems said.
No Internal Affairs investigation was ordered, but every use of force by Temple Police Department officers is thoroughly reviewed — which is the department’s policy, Weems said.
Wenger’s criminal history began in 2001 with misdemeanor and felony convictions, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records. For some offenses like fleeing a police officer or burglary of a vehicle, Wenger was sentenced to between two or three months in jail.
All of the offenses for which he was convicted added up to longer sentences starting in 2013. Wenger was convicted of felony evading arrest in a vehicle, for which he was sentenced to 10 years, and a second-degree drug charge — for which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
He was paroled in October 2019, but his sentence’s expiration date is in May 2028.