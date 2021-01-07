A Bell County jailer accused of excessive force against an inmate was fired Thursday before he was arrested and charged, officials said.
Clinton Stovall, a corrections officer for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, is charged with assault with bodily injury in connection with his reported use of force against an inmate at the Bell County Jail, Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a news release.
Stovall, a 28-year-old Temple resident, was placed on administrative leave when the complaint was filed.
An arrest warrant for Stovall was issued Thursday after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Rangers.
The case was accepted by the Bell County Attorney’s Office after a review of the investigation, Reinhard said.
“Stovall reported to the Sheriff’s Department this afternoon to meet with investigators and was taken into custody without incident,” Reinhard said Thursday in the release. “Stovall has also been separated from employment with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department effective immediately.
Stovall’s bond was set at $5,000, the Sheriff’s Department said.