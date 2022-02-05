Temple’s guardians protected and served the city during the ice storm.
Dozens of law enforcement personnel — including Temple Police Department officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers — were out in force on city streets and freeways after a layer of ice coated Central Texas, hampering travel and causing more than 200 accidents Thursday and Friday.
In patrol vehicles, they crept down slick Temple streets, looking for problems and aiding residents as needed. Online, the department took to social media to inform the community about problem spots where accidents occurred.
Temple officers helped to ensure vital city and community services continued to operate as they did during Winter Storm Uri last February. They also transported needed supplies or personnel to key points.
Deni Howard, who manages the Impact Church’s warming shelter at 306 E. Adams Ave., said the winter weather prompted the church to keep the facility open 24 hours a day while the cold temperatures linger. She said the Temple Police Department helped by transporting volunteers who were unable to make the trip due to the ice.
“The police have been amazing,” Howard told the Telegram on Friday. “We actually had one volunteer who was going to be unable to come. The police actually went and picked him up and brought him back home again.”
The department said officers handled 20 transport calls and 50 calls in response to disabled vehicles. The department also handled 34 crashes with no major injuries as well as two major crashes on Interstate 35, including one that led to a fuel spill.
“We were lucky and didn’t have to go to work or have any emergencies, but some are not that fortunate,” resident Megan Slaven posted online.
Temple officers protect and serve as needed, Police Chief Shawn Reynolds previously told the Telegram after Uri caused widespread power outages that lasted about a week in February 2021.
During that historic winter storm, the police department basically became a transportation service.
“We shifted from traditional policing to being a transportation service,” Reynolds said.
Officers aided Temple residents in numerous ways. They drove them to medical appointments and delivered bottled water to neighborhoods.
They also saved lives.
Officers hauled in chopped wood for an elderly woman who otherwise had to crawl along the ice to access the wood pile, Reynolds said.
“Police saved her life,” Reynolds said, adding that the woman had frostbite on her hands and toes.
Officers also saved the life of a 98-year-old World War II fighter pilot by bringing him a case of bottled water, Reynolds said.
“There are phenomenal stories,” Reynolds said.
Later, Temple Police arranged to rent laundry facilities for two days so residents could wash their clothes — a donation that impacted the community when many were without water.
“We’re grateful,” resident Natashia Wesley told a Telegram reporter last year. “It’s so helpful.”
City’s emergency response
Temple’s public information officers provided numerous updates about city services and closures during the peak of the storm Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.
The city activated the Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m. Thursday as well as a call center for residents to report winter storm-related concerns or needs, spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
Emergency services, including fire and EMS, continued to operate as normal. The city was prepared to use generators to ensure essential city services would continue if a power outage occurred.
City crews also worked to keep main thoroughfares and priority roads to Temple hospitals open by sanding them as needed, Nowlin said.
The city also provided residents with vital information for power outages, gas leaks and other emergencies through text alerts, website posts and social media.
“Additional city staff, including police and fire department personnel, are on-call to respond if call volumes increase due to the winter storm impact,” Nowlin said in a release.
Temple emergency notifications are sent to phone or email by enrolling in “AlertTemple” notifications at alerttemple.com or by texting ‘alerttemple’ to 99411.
Staysafetemple.com, operated by the city, has additional safety tips. City information also is posted on Temple’s social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well.
Other help
A Temple resident said Saturday that he tried to call the city after a water line break occurred near the Cultural Activities Center and the Frank W. Mayborn CIvic and Convention Center, sending a 9-foot stream of water against a wooden fence in the neighborhood.
“Tried to call city of temple emergency water line for CAC/Mayborn center but it went to voicemail,” resident Angel Aguilar posted Saturday on Facebook. “... Hopefully someone relevant sees this (post) to get someone over there. Not sure how long its been blasting water into the air.”
The city was contacted and addressed the issue.
Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles later responded to the post: “Water department is on scene repairing.”