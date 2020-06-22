Several Bell County students were recently appointed to the 2020 Texas Congressional District 31 United States Service Academy after their recommendations by U.S. Rep. John Carter.
Completing the admissions process that included applications and interviews, followed by the acceptance of their applications, were: Caleb Self, Salado High School, United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.; Ethan Leonovich, Memorial Christian Academy in Killeen and Central Texas Christian School in Temple, the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY; Zachary Shaver, Salado High School/Greystone Preparatory School, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY; Riley Perry, Harker Heights High School, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland; and Tristen Burton, Holland High School, U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School Scholarship at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Parker’s father is a West Point graduate and her brother will graduate from West Point in 2021, according to a release from Carter’s office.
“One of my greatest honors serving as a congressman is nominating outstanding young men and women to the military academies,” Carter said in a news release. “These students work exceptionally hard to earn a prestigious appointment to a service academy, and this summer they will embark on a journey only the best and brightest get to experience. I’m exceptionally proud of Texas’ 31st District appointees, and I can’t wait to see them succeed and serve our nation in the future.”