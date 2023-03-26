Grace Presbyterian Church

Members of Grace Presbyterian Church gather for a group photo in the early 1900s. Even though the railroads offered free land to religious denominations to build churches in the newly established railroad town, local pastors found this area a challenging mission. A religious census taken in 1904 showed that only a third of the city’s population professed allegiance to Christian religion.

 Courtesy of the collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

Central Texas is preparing for next week, among the holiest times for people of faith.

pbenoit@tdtnews.comÂ 