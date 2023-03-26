Central Texas is preparing for next week, among the holiest times for people of faith.
For Christians, Palm Sunday begins a series of Holy Week observances with the solemn Maundy Thursday services, April 6, and climaxing with Easter Sunday on April 9.
For Jews, Pesach, or Passover, begins before sundown April 5 and ends after nightfall April 13.
In the U.S., Ramadan for the Islamic faith began last Wednesday (March 22) and continues through April 21, ending in the celebratory Eid al-Fitr.
Within a decade of its founding in 1881, Temple had a conflicted reputation with alcohol and the Almighty. While people joked about its proliferation of saloons and their assorted low-life denizens, it also was known for its houses of worship.
The Temple Times in 1891 reported, “Not only do the 12 churches (with) spires pointing heavenward from Temple indicate the piety of our city and the regard our people have for the Christian Sabbath, but the closed and hermetically sealed doors of our business houses on Sunday show how obedient are they all to the Sunday law of Texas.”
But looks — and spires — can be deceiving.
Even though the railroads offered free land to religious denominations to build churches in the newly established railroad town, local pastors found this area a challenging mission.
Pity the poor preachers who came to Temple in the 1880s. They were supposed to bring sacredness to this den of perdition on the Blackland Prairie.
For example, in 1883, the Rev. John McFerrin Barcus, 23, admitted in his journal, “The work was altogether a very trying one for me as I was totally without experience in that kind of work.”
Barcus (1860-1928) was a newly licensed minister in the Methodist Church. His bishop sent him immediately to his first pastorate — dual appointments in Temple and in Taylor.
Barcus’ assignment seemed straightforward on the surface: Build up the fledgling nest into a thriving Methodist Church in Temple. But the job nearly wore him down.
Barcus succeeded his father, the Rev. Edward Rosman Barcus (1825-1896), who had led the small group of Methodist faithful to the city of Temple from a rural church in the Double File community.
“I found a great deal to do,” Barcus wrote. “(Temple and Taylor were) two towns aggregating about 5,000 inhabitants and no church and only about 110 members. But I feel that my appointment is of God and so I have His help promised and hence expect to succeed.”
When Temple and other railroad towns were founded, churches traditionally depended upon revivals and mass encampments to keep the spirit alive. However, those waned by the end of the 19th century. Urbanization forced religious groups to change evangelism tactics and pastoral care. Railroad towns oftentimes were merely temporary stops for the rootless.
Pastors devised many events to entice youths and wayfarers. First Methodist Church in Belton in December 1893 sponsored a “fish pond,” where boys and girls hooked presents with a fishing pole. Christ Episcopal and St. Luke’s Episcopal in Belton likewise offered food and gifts.
Baptist, Presbyterian and Methodist congregations offered summertime picnics and camping excursions to help bind youngsters to churches. Sunday school programs also provided many children who worked in local factories and shops a chance to learn reading and writing outside of classrooms.
By the early 1900s, various denominations challenged each other in attendance and studies, especially scripture memorization.
In cities with highly mobile populations such as Temple, churches offered companionship, a sense of belonging and opportunities for charitable works, according to Donald E. Pugh and Milford S. Sholund, Christian education specialists (Gospel Light Publications, 2010). For newly hatched railroad towns, organized religion also reinforced the spirit of optimism and great hope so prevalent in Progressive era — peace, prosperity and improvement through industrialization, they added.
Despite the heroic efforts of Barcus and Bell County’s other clerics, the year 1904 indicated the devil was winning hearts and souls.
A religious census taken that spring showed that only a third of the city’s population professed allegiance to Christian religion. The final report in May revealed that 2,764 claimed church membership out of 9,000 Temple residents. Only Christian faiths were polled, although federal census records indicated a proliferation of Jewish residents and those of Asian (and decidedly non-Christian) backgrounds.
“This proposition is deemed by the pastors of the various churches to be an unequal one,” reported the Temple Times, “and for a long time the work has gone on endeavoring to win the larger proportion to a public profession of Christianity. There has hardly been a month within the past year when some religious gathering of unusual character has not been held having that object in view.”
Latching onto the national trend, various Bell County churches developed Sunday school programs. By the late 1880s, several denominations united to create the Bell County Sunday School Association to train teachers in rural areas.
By 1913, the association held vigorous membership campaigns in each of the county’s eight justice precincts, culminating in a countywide rally in Temple. Various denominations organized visitation campaigns followed by personal letters and advertising in local publications. Methodist, Presbyterian, Lutheran, Baptist and Disciples of Christ pastors all reported increased attendance; even the rector at Christ Episcopal was amazed at a 100% increase in his flock’s presence.
More than a century later, membership in some religious organizations may be nearing last rites.
For the first time in 80 years, Gallup Poll in 2021 found that less than half of adults belong to a church, synagogue or mosque, adding a steady decline since 2000. The decline is primarily due to increasing numbers who express no religious preference.
Protestant pastors reported that typical post-COVID church attendance is only 85% of pre-pandemic levels, while research in spring 2022 by the University of Chicago found that 67% reported attending church at least once a year, compared with 75% before the pandemic.