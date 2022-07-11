Firefighters battled wildfires across Central Texas over the weekend, including a 100-acre blaze in Milam County.
The Milam incident, dubbed the Right of Way fire, scorched 108 acres on County Road 313A, Texas A&M Forest Service said. Containment was reached Sunday night, the forest service said.
“All units have cleared the Right of Way Fire on County Road 313A,” the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday night. “Containment is at 100% and we will be monitoring the area for the next few days.”
In southeast Coryell County, firefighters continue to make progress on the Post Oak Fire, which has consumed 40 acres in northeast of Lake Belton.
That fire was 90% contained by Monday morning, the forest service said.
The Post Oak Fire started late Wednesday night and burned acreage along FM 107 near Oglesby, threatening two homes and a barn at one point, officials said.
Firefighters from several area departments, including Gatesville, Flat, Oglesby, Osage-Coryell City, responded as well the Coryell emergency management coordinator.