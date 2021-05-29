Belton High seniors Gautam Ghamande and Mitchell Bonner were not always friends.
But as the pair prepares for their high school graduation on June 10 at Tiger Field, they could not be happier for the friendship that has blossomed between them.
“The animosity definitely turned into friendship,” Bonner said. “We both pushed each other to be better students. There was a point this year (where) we both said we want to be No. 1 and 2 … together.”
On Wednesday, Belton High Principal Ben Smith told them how they accomplished the feat they had set out to do.
Ghamande had earned valedictorian honors, while Bonner earned salutatorian honors — an achievement that placed them at the top of their class of more than 700 students.
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow also announced its valedictorian and salutatorian: Kylan Menapace and Nick Garcia, respectively.
“I never ran a marathon, but I imagine this is what you feel like when you finish,” Ghamande said. “You can’t just show up one day and do amazing. You have to show up every day and do your very best.”
During his time at Belton High, Ghamande — the son of Neelam Konnur and Shekhar Ghamande — served as Student 2 Student’s president, Key Club’s treasurer and his junior class’ secretary.
He was involved in National Honor So- ciety, Youth Advisory Commission, prom committee, varsity soccer and UIL Academics, according to Belton ISD.
“I have a huge list of people to thank,” Ghamande said. “I’d start out with every single one of my teachers I’ve ever had from elementary up, even from pre-K. Without any one of them I wouldn’t be the same person I am today.”
The National Merit Commended Scholar expressed his gratitude for his younger brother, Ashutosh.
“I’d be really drained and he would always do the chores and he wouldn’t say anything about it,” Ghamande said. “He understood I was under a lot of stress. He picked up my slack when I was a little bit off.”
Like Ghamande, Bonner is excited for the shared recognition.
“For a long time we knew we could do it,” he said. “It’s relieving to know we finally got to this point.”
Bonner, who is the youngest of five siblings, is thankful for his family’s support throughout the entirety of his high school career — a journey that saw him earn Eagle Scout honors, become a member of the varsity tennis team, lead Belton High’s National Honor Society chapter as vice president and earn a scholarship through the National Merit Scholarship Program.
“They all inspired me to push myself and showed me what I’m capable of,” he said. “They’re going to be really proud of me. I’d also thank our coaches who allowed us to sometimes put school before athletics when necessary.”
Bonner, the son of Dr. David Bonner and Dr. Nancy Bonner, also serves on the youth council at Foundation United Methodist Church.
He will be pursuing a mechanical engineering degree at Texas A&M University, while Ghamande will study biology at the University of Texas at Austin with aspirations of attending medical school.
“We’ll still text and stuff,” Ghamande said. “It’s good to be able to have a relationship where we can go off to separate places and still know you have a friend you can count on.”
Smith said their story is an inspirational story.
“This is the outcome we want from our kids’ experiences at Belton High School,” he said.
“You’ve got two kids striving for the two top spots and it’s competitive. They demonstrated perseverance, but also showed empathy and true compassion for each other. It makes me proud, very proud.”
Waskow top students
“I’ve always wanted to make my work ethic one of the strongest attributes of my character,” Menapace, the son of Kurt Menapace and Kelly Menapace, said. “This recognition is just an added benefit.”
Menapace, who began his educational journey in Belton ISD at North Belton Middle School, stressed how his success would not have been possible without his family’s support.
“I’d like to thank all my teachers, the administrators and my peers for supporting me along the way and most importantly my family,” he said. “My parents knew I had something special.”
Menapace — a participant in Leadership Council, National Honor Society, Key Club and the Robotics Team — hopes to have his own engineering firm one day. He will begin that journey at the University of Texas at Austin, where he will study civil engineering.
“That’s one of my highest goals I have,” he said. “I would also like to write books, volunteer, travel outside the country and explore cultures.”
Garcia joins him at the top of the 126-student class.
“For the majority of my grade school career I always had the motivation to work hard and get good grades,” Garcia said. “Senior year has been a bit challenging. When they say senioritis is a thing ... they’re not joking. It was a bit of a challenge to maneuver around that mindset.”
However, senioritis was not Garcia’s only obstacle.
“In my early stages of life, I was diagnosed on the autistic spectrum,” Garcia said. “It made learning a bit difficult for me, but my parents saw potential in me and knew I could be great, that I have the brains to be something great in my future.”
The senior, who spent much of his free time capturing photographs for Tiger Media, feels blessed.
“I feel blessed that I have had such great opportunities and such a great support system and community around me to get me to where I am today,” Garcia, who will study architectural engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, said. “They have been sensational. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
Jennisty Thomason, Belton New Tech @ Waskow’s principal, is confident that both young men will continue to accomplish their dreams.
“We are so proud of Kylan and Nick and the hard work that these academic designations represent,” she said. “I can’t wait to see where life takes them and all the wonderful things they will do that will benefit others.”