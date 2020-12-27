Pet adoptions are down by more than 25 percent at Temple’s animal shelter as the pandemic has limited and slowed down the adoption process.
Shelters in Bell County have been forced to adjust to social distancing measures during the coronavirus crisis, both in adoptions and animal services. The needed changes have also meant partnerships aimed at making the job easier in the current situation.
Amy Strunk, animal shelter supervisor in Temple, said changes have included how the shelter deals with adoptions, animal surrenders and the retrieval of lost animals.
“Our numbers this year for animals coming in are down about 500. We haven’t taken in as many animals due to the pandemic,” Strunk said. “We have focused on animal control and public safety.”
The Temple animal shelter reported the number of pet adoptions this year is down by more than a quarter from the same time last year.
Shelter officials reported that this year has seen a total of 1,307 adoptions in the city, compared to the 1,748 seen in 2019. This comes even as the city grows, causing a slight growth in animal control calls from 4,709 to 4,958 this year.
Both the Temple shelter and the Bell County animal shelter changed their procedures in allowing who can come in, in an attempt to allow more social distancing and hygiene.
Strunk said the Temple shelter has been limiting those coming in by requiring people to make appointments if they want to adopt, and separating meetings between pets and people into designated rooms. She said those surrendering animals also have been required to make an appointment, with Animal Services officers going out to the owner’s house to pick up the pet.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Dustin Connell, animal facility manager for the county shelter, said the staff put two books in front of the building with the pictures of animals up for adoption or waiting to find their owners.
Connell said the animals at the county shelter also regularly get cleaned, especially after contact with humans, to make sure they are not carrying the coronavirus.
Strunk said the shelter has seen the total number of animals being picked up in the past few months drop compared to previous years. Strunk said the number of cats being turned over has remained the same, with the number of dogs being turned over to the shelter down.
Connell said he has seen many pet owners being forced to turn over pets that they love during the pandemic because of money issues.
Getting food for these pets has been a large challenge by pet owners, but Connell said the county shelter has started working with a group to help remedy that issue.
Lend-A-Heart rescue, located in Belton, has been holding a pet food pantry, giving out food for those who can’t afford it. Connell said this has led to some deputies answering animal control calls to carry pet food with them to give to needy residents.
Connell said the public has also helped the shelter out over the pandemic, some with monetary donations, which has been less over the past few months, and with donations of items like pet food or cat litter.
“But as far as donations, the public has really stepped up to help us out,” Connell said. “I have probably received the equivalent of a pallet of dog food just this past week or so, to help care for the animals. We have good folks, and there are good citizens here in Bell County who care.”
Strunk said the Temple shelter has seen some more animal service calls this past year, with 4,958 calls this year compared to the 4,709 calls last year.
While the calls are up, Strunk attributes the growth to the increase in population the city has also seen over the past year, with the increased calls being expected.
Both shelters have also needed to deal with changes made to veterinary practices, since the two departments contract out the services and need to deal with their regulations.
“A lot of them have been doing a lot more of curbside (pick-up) where vet technicians come out and get the animal, since people can’t go in with their animals,” Strunk said. “There have also been other vet clinics that have resorted to more of a scheduling (system) versus a walk-in.”
While the virus has created more work for both shelters, it has not stopped them from moving forward with projects and partnerships.
Strunk said the Temple shelter recently started partnering with Emancipet in November to help provide low-cost spaying and neutering for local animals. Strunk said she hopes this partnership continues, as it is the first step she sees in getting the local feral cat population under control.
While not new, Connell said the county shelter has been working with other animal rescue organizations to help move pets out of the shelter and into homes — wherever they might be.
Connell said the county has given 829 animals to rescue organizations since April, with them helping to find homes for them instead of them clogging up the shelter.
“Our ultimate goal here is to save animals and find them homes,” Connell said. “And if I can’t find them a home here, and another rescue organization can, by all means that is the way to go. Because of these rescue organizations, there are 829 animals from this facility that have got homes.”